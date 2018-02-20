Rugby Union: Edinburgh to finish season at Murrayfield

Edinburgh will play the remainder of their home Pro14 matches at Murrayfield this season after the club admitted switching between venues was not providing fans with a "consistent matchday experience".

Edinburgh to finish season at Murrayfield

The capital outfit have mainly been based at Myreside, which has a capacity of 5,500, since last year due to low crowds at the 67,000-seater stadium, where Scotland play their home matches.

However, Edinburgh have still had to use Murrayfied in European competition or for big domestic clashes to accommodate bigger attendances or when the Myreside pitch has failed to cope with inclement weather.

The club have now taken the decision to stick with Murrayfield for the remainder of the campaign to ensure Richard Cockerill and his squad, and the club's fans, have a more regular routine.

A statement read: "Edinburgh will play the remainder of the 2017-18 season at Murrayfield as the team eyes a crucial finish to both the Guinness PRO14 and European Challenge Cup.

"The club recognises that alternating between venues does not deliver a consistent matchday experience for supporters, nor does it provide consistency for Richard Cockerill's squad in generating successful results on the pitch.

"The move is part of a wider review of venue operations beyond the end of the current season. Supporters will be the first to be informed of further developments when the club is able to communicate them."