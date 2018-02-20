The Angels finished 80-82 and a distant second in the AL West in 2017.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Angels' to-do list

This may not be their year to win a World Series, but it is without a doubt their time to steal headlines as they go into the season with perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout and rookie Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani.

They also made some interesting additions to their roster which give them more than a chance to grab a wild-card spot, and maybe even factor into the AL West title race.

So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Get Zack Cozart adjusted to third base

The Angels signed former Reds shortstop Cozart to a three-year, $38 million contract this offseason, which is great. However, they are planning to play him at third base, which he has never played at the MLB level. He has played games at second base in the minors, but never at third.

Cozart was signed for his bat, so getting him ready to be adequate at third is going to be far more important than turning him into a Gold Glover. He hit a career-high 24 home runs in 122 games in 2017, and the extra pop added to the Angels' lineup is far more important in the long run.

2. Start the grand Shohei Ohtani experiment

Ohtani wants to pitch and hit at the MLB level in 2018. Spring training will be the first chance the Angels get to see how he can deal with doing both on a schedule at the highest level of baseball in the world.

There is going to be quite a bit of trial and error as Ohtani and the Angels experiment in March.

3. Find a closer

MORE:

Angels' Shohei Ohtani has a great reason for choosing his number

| Top storylines entering 2017 MLB winter meetings



This one is simple: the Angels were tied for ninth in saves in MLB with 43 in 2017, but they lost Bud Norris in free agency and he led L.A. with 19 saves last season. The Angels started the year with Cam Bedrosian as their man at the back of the pen, but injuries knocked him out of the role and he never got back to it.