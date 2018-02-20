AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi's brace seals Al Wahda's fate

Al Duhail came from behind and survived conceding a late penalty to beat Al Wahda 3-2 away from home in the AFC Champions League on Monday, as Al Gharafa, Zob Ahan and Al Ahli all recorded home wins.

Hosts Al Wahda went ahead in the Group B clash at Sheikh Zayed Sports City in the United Arab Emirates when Sultan Al-Brake aimed a clumsy kick at Mourad Batna, Sebastian Tagliabue stroking home from the spot just four minutes into the contest.

The visitors still trailed early in the second half, before Youssef El-Arabi equalised with a close-range finish in the 57th minute after clever control and movement from Youssef Msakni on the right side of the box during the build-up.

A succession of defensive errors allowed Karim Boudiaf to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.

Al Wahda's demise was completed five minutes later when goalkeeper Mohamed Al Shamsi was drawn out of position and could not prevent El-Arabi from heading home his second and Al Duhail's third.

Batna pulled one back from the spot in the 93rd minute after Al-Brake fouled Tagliabue, but it was too late for the home team to deny their Qatari visitors all three points and their second victory from two matches.

In the other Group B match on Monday, Morteza Tabrizi and Mohammadreza Hosseini struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory for Iran's Zob Ahan at home to Lokomotiv of Uzbekistan.

Elsewhere, Taisir Al-Jassim's eye-catching long-range strike and Hussain Al-Mogahwi's penalty earned a 2-1 win for Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia at home to UAE outfit Al Jazira, who got one back through Yasser Al Mosailem's own goal in the 89th minute.

Qatar side Al Gharafa, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 win over Iran's Tractor Sazi.