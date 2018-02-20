The Astros won their first World Series in club history in 2017, taking out the Dodgers in seven games.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Astros' to-do list

They have a chance to be the first team to repeat as champions since the 1998, 1999 and 2000 Yankees, and they arguably will be even better this season than the last.

What is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Make Gerrit Cole great again

Cole finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting with the Pirates in 2015, but is coming off the worst year of his career. Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and gave up 31 home runs after never allowing more than 11 in a single season.

The Astros acquired him in a trade in the offseason and pitching coach Brent Strom is tasked with getting him back to form this year. So how will he do it? He'll get Cole to take his foot off the gas.

Strom is famous for getting his pitchers to pitch backwards and use their off-speed pitches more often. Houston's starters all had career highs in breaking pitches thrown in 2017, and look out for Cole to use his slider and curveball more often this season.

2. Choose a lefty reliever

The Astros had holes in their bullpen in 2017, but none was more glaring than their lack of a true lefty specialist. Tony Sipp (5.79 ERA), Francisco Liriano (4.40 ERA) and Reymin Guduan (7.88 ERA) combined to "lead" the Astros' lefty production out of the pen during the season and none made a big enough impact to warrant a vote of confidence in 2018.

Houston added Anthony Gose in the Rule 5 Draft and Buddy Boshers in free agency, and they return Guduan and Sipp to the roster this season. Those four will battle it out for the role of LOOGY (Lefty One-Out GuY) for the Astros.

3. Accelerate Derek Fisher's maturation process

The Astros have to either groom Fisher to be the club's everyday left fielder or they need to resign themselves to him being trade bait. With Jake Marisnick coming back from injury and Marwin Gonzalez more than capable of holding down left field in a platoon role, the Astros have to make a decision with Fisher.

Kyle Tucker is possibly less than a year away from earning an outfield spot in Houston and if Fisher cannot grab a hold of the starting spot in left field, the team needs to seriously consider trading him for another reliever, possibly of the left-handed variety.