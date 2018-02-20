The Rangers finished fourth in the AL West in 2017 and lost eight of their last 10 games.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Rangers' to-do list

As bad as that sounds it is misleading. Texas was third in the league in home runs (237), ninth in RBIs (756) and sixth in the league in fielding percentage (.982). The Rangers have young talent and some decent pitching but ran into injury problems, which really hurt them throughout the year. Their season could be much different if they tweak a few things early on.

So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Make Rougned Odor walk

As Odor goes so will the Rangers over the next several years. The 24-year-old is coming off a 30-home run, 75-RBI season, but also a year in which he batted .204 with a .252 on-base percentage. That's not good enough.

The Rangers have to get it into his mind that he needs to be more selective at the plate. Odor was tied for 202nd in all of baseball with 32 walks on the year. Only Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar and Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon walked less than the Rangers' second baseman in 2017. If Odor is going to be a table-setter for Texas, which they want him to be, this problem has to be addressed and spring training is a great place to do it.

2. Extend Mike Minor

We don't mean extend his contract, as Minor agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal this offseason — we mean innings. The Rangers plan to use Minor as a starter this season, but the 30-year-old didn't throw more than 2 2/3 innings in an outing in 2017. He has not thrown six innings in a game since Aug. 12, 2016 and that was in the minors.

He has to get used to going deeper into a game again and the Rangers will stretch him out more and more as spring training rolls along.

3. Consider Ronald Guzman over Joey Gallo

MORE:

Rangers' Rougned Odor signs $49.5 million extension, reports say



Ronald Guzman was a more highly regarded prospect than Nomar Mazara when the two players were initially coming up through the Rangers' system. But Mazara developed more power and did so at a younger age and everyone forgot about Guzman. But the Rangers should give him a chance to make his name at first base and consider either relegating Joey Gallo to a bench role or getting him more seasoning at Triple-A.

Gallo batted .209 with 196 strikeouts last season, and while he did hit 41 home runs, he struck out far too much for a starting first baseman. Guzman is a more steady player, batting worse than .270 just once in the minors. He could give Texas a much-needed reliable bat in the middle of the lineup as well as one that makes consistent contact.