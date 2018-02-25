News

How to watch Tiger Woods live at the 2018 Honda Classic

Tiger Woods is tied for 11th heading into Sunday's final round of the Honda Classic and one would think he'd be overjoyed on the eve of wrapping up what will be his highest finish on an official PGA Tour event in years. But that's not the way Woods is wired.

When interviewed shortly after Saturday's third round, he was sharing strategy on what it will take for him to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and actually win the event.

MORE: Honda Classic leaderboard

"I feel very good. I'm excited. I've got a shot going into tomorrow," he said. "My job is to go out and post a number. I'll be far enough ahead, as I said earlier, that these guys [the tournament leaders] will still have three or four holes to go when I'm done and hopefully I'll be hopefully my number will be good enough."

Woods tees off at 12:45 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with the final grouping of Luke List and Justin Thomas teeing off an hour later.

Here's a look at today's tv schedule and tee times.


Honda Classic live TV, streaming schedule


(All times ET)


Date Time TV Channel Streaming
Sunday, Feb. 25 1-2:45 p.m. Golf Channel fuboTV
Sunday, Feb. 25 3-6 p.m. CBS fuboTV

9:00 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes

Honda Classic tee times


Sunday Hole No. 1
7:57 a.m.: Martin Piller, Jonathan Randolph
8:06 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Shane Lowry
8:15 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Martin Flores
8:24 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Vaughn Taylor
8:33 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Tyrone Van Aswegen
8:42 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Joel Dahmen
8:51 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy
9:00 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes 9:09 a.m.: Corey Conners, William McGirt 9:18 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, Camilo Villegas 9:27 a.m.: Michael Kim, Derek Fathauer 9:36 a.m.: Scott Brown, Lucas Glover 9:45 a.m.: Ben Crane, Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:54 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Anirban Lahiri 10:03 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Greg Chalmers 10:12 a.m: Morgan Hoffmann, Troy Merritt 10:21 a.m.: Matt Every, Chris Stroud 10:30 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Nick Watney 10:39 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, Roberto Diáz 10:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise 10:57 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Gary Woodland 11:06 a.m.: Ryan Moore, C.T. Pan 11:15 a.m.: Brian Harman, Scott Stallings 11:25 a.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Russell Henley 11:35 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Peter Malnati 11:45 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Rodgers 11:55 a.m.: Harris English, John Huh 12:05 p.m.: Tom Lovelady, Adam Scott 12:15 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Adam Schenk 12:25 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Ben Martin 12:35 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Byeong Hun An 12:45 p.m.: Sam Burns, Tiger Woods 12:55 p.m.: Dylan Fritelli, Hudson Swafford 1:05 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini 1:15 p.m.: Kelly Kraft, Louis Oosthuizen 1:25 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Alex Noren 1:35 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood 1:45 p.m.: Luke List, Justin Thomas
