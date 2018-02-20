The Athletics finished last in the AL West in 2017 with a 75-87 record, but with young, talented players on its roster, Oakland comes into 2018 with some optimism.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Athletics' to-do list

The A's added Dustin Fowler to their outfield and return Sean Manaea, Khris Davis and rising star Matt Chapman. They have the skills to win, but they have to iron some things out before the season.

So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Settle center field

Picking up Dustin Fowler in a trade for Sonny Gray was big, but he's coming off of a devastating knee injury he suffered in his MLB debut last season. If he's the same player as before the injury, the A's could have a star. If he takes awhile to get back, they could have a problem on their hands.

Either way Oakland will do all it can to get Fowler up to speed in spring training.

2. Focus on good starts

The Athletics have a lot of talented, yet inexperienced, pitchers in their rotation and it showed in 2017. Only one of their 2018 projected starters had an ERA under 4.00 last season, and it had everything to do with the first time through the lineup.

Manaea, Jharel Cotton and Kendall Graveman all allowed batters to hit better than .275 the first time through the order. They got better the second time through, but if teams are allowed to get off to good starts, then the A's — who were 24th in team batting average last season — will be forced to play from behind.

Oakland needs to work on getting ahead in counts and getting outs in the early going in the month before the season starts.

3. Set the rotation

Graveman and Manaea have been reliable enough over the last few seasons, but beyond them it's anybody's guess how the rotation shakes out. Daniel Mengden was good in limited time but he is inexperienced, and Cotton and Paul Blackburn have been hit-and-miss as well.

The A's don't need to just shore up the end of the rotation, they have to get most of it figured out.