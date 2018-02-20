The Mariners finished third in the AL West with a 78-84 record in 2017 and after a couple of key additions to their roster in the offseason, they are confident they can make a run at the playoffs.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Mariners' to-do list

Seattle has possibly the best left-handed starter in the game not named Clayton Kershaw in James Paxton and still has Felix Hernandez, so the Mariners will have a chance to once again have a good rotation. They do have some questions to ask, though, before the season starts.

So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Get Dee Gordon comfortable

Gordon has played 711 MLB games; not one has come in center field. That, though, is where the Mariners have him penciled in on the depth chart. Job No. 1 this spring training is getting Gordon ready to play in the outfield when the season rolls around.

It shouldn't be too hard, though, Gordon is a fantastic athlete who has all the attributes to succeed in center.

2. Determine the leadoff man

Gordon's addition presents another interesting question for the Mariners and that is who the leadoff man will be? Jean Segura was Seattle's leadoff hitter last season and batted first in 119 of 125 games last season. Gordon has led off 607 times in 711 career games played.

Both hit better in that spot than any other spot in their careers. So who is the leadoff man? It may seem like a simple fix as one could just be penciled into the No. 2 spot, but that position in the lineup can have very different responsibilities. It may not be a big deal, but it's something to figure out.

3. Figure out the No. 4/5 starters

Paxton is a great No. 1, Hernandez is a savvy No. 2 and Mike Leake was very good after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Beyond that it's hard to figure out who will get the starts. They have several options with Erasmo Ramirez, Marco Gonzales and Ariel Miranda for the back end of the rotation.

Who will they choose? That remains to be seen, but the first few starts in spring training will go a long way in determining those spots.