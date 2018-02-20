Trading Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich made Derek Jeter quite unpopular with baseball fans in South Florida, but Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman supported Jeter during just his second public appearance Monday.

Derek Jeter has ‘made all the right moves,’ Marlins owner says

"From my perspective, I think the management of the team has made all the right moves," Sherman said (via Sun-Sentinel.com). "I’ve been involved in every decision. I support every decision, our partners support every decision. We’re building something for the long haul here."



Sherman says he’s thrilled with how things have gone so far. pic.twitter.com/Nc7PTCwcqB

— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 19, 2018



Sherman also cleared up any rumors the ownership group couldn’t afford a roster ready to win in 2018, saying “we are a very sophisticated, well-heeled, financially set organization, not just for this year but for many, many years to come.”

Even a quick glance at Miami’s depth chart will help anyone understand why Marlins brass is catching more heat than excitement entering the season. But Sherman wants fans to buy into the long-term vision for the team.

Jeter, who stood next to Sherman during Monday’s appearance outside the team’s spring training complex, said he’s received plenty of positivity from fans.

"We’ve gotten a great response from a lot of fans as well, so I think that narrative needs to start to change," he said. "I’ve met with many fans over the last four months, who all say they have patience, they understand what we’re doing and they’re giving us a chance. Mentioning that ‘all fans’ are upset couldn’t be further from the truth."