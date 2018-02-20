Rae Carruth, convicted in 2001 of conspiring to murder Cherica Adams who was pregnant with their son, has spoken publicly for the first time since doing an interview with CNN early in his sentence, telling WBTV in Charlotte he is owning up to his actions and he wants to be part of his son Chancellor’s life.

Rae Carruth speaks publicly for first time as October release approaches

Carruth, scheduled to be released from prison in October, wrote a 15-page, 3,000-word open letter to Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother, asking for her forgiveness and that he is given a chance to take care of Chancellor, who was born with Cerebral Palsy due to the gunshots that killed his mother.

Carruth, formerly a wide receiver with the Panthers, sent the letter the WBTV and not to Adams because he said he’s written to her multiple times and has never got a response.

“I feel like if I did it in the open, it would put an end to the lies,” said Carruth, who insists story has not been represented accurately in the media. “If I say publicly, ‘Ms. Adams, I apologize, Ms. Adams, I take responsibility for what happened,’ that she can no longer get on television and do an interview and say Rae has never apologized to me.”

He added, “I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son. I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything”.

He also believes it is not too late for a fresh start with Chancellor, now 18.

“I let him down as he came into this world and the only way that I can make that right and the only way I can work out my relationship with my son is to be there for him,” he said.