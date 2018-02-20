Cubs' Anthony Rizzo denies trying to make political statement after Florida shooting

Anthony Rizzo said he wasn't trying to get political when he visited his hometown of Parkland, Fla., last week after a deadly shooting at his former high school.

The Cubs first baseman said he was proud of how his community is responding and proud of the kids at the school who are advocating for a change.

"I thought the speech was important, to speak with the kids and families that were affected," Rizzo said Monday, via ESPN. "I'm really proud to see what Parkland is doing and what the kids are doing and speaking out. And trying to make a difference. I stand behind my community.

"To be very clear I did not say the word 'gun' one time. Anyone out there who wrote I'm calling for gun control is very irresponsible. I did not say that once. I don't know enough about it. I don't know what needs to be done, but some type of change needs to happen for the better."

Rizzo visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — his alma mater — last week after a gunman entered and killed 17 people last Wednesday. He went to Thursday's vigil, spoke with family of the victims and visited survivors in the hospital.

"I said there needs to be change but I don't know what the change needs to be," Rizzo said. "I think it's good for the kids to go out and show they have a voice. For them to be outspoken about it, it shows they're not going to sit back and be another statistic."

According to Rizzo, the Cubs have promised to help him find a proper way to honor the victims this upcoming season.