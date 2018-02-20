News

MLB free agent rumors: Orioles bring back Chris Tillman on 1-year deal

The Orioles and right-hander Chris Tillman reached an agreement on a one-year, $3 million deal Monday, according to multiple reports.


Tillman, 29, averaged 14 wins per season from 2013-2016, but injuries haunted the pitcher's 2017 season, as he went 1-7 with an 7.84 ERA in 19 starts and five relief appearances.

Even with Tillman, the Orioles still need a fifth starter — preferably a lefty. Right-handers Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy were the only starters with the team at the start of spring training, then Baltimore signed RHP Andrew Cashner to a two-year deal worth $16 million.

