Rashid in form as Afghanistan rout sorry Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan was in fine form with bat and ball as Afghanistan skittled sorry Zimbabwe in a 146-run battering in Monday's fifth and final ODI.

Having already sealed a series win in match four, thanks to 16-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rahman becoming the youngest player to return an ODI five-for, Afghanistan set about earning a 4-1 triumph with Javed Ahmadi contributing 76 to their tally of 241-9 and Rashid a valuable 43.

Rashid also returned 3-13 with the ball after valuable contributions from Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mohammad Nabi as Zimbabwe crumbled embarrassingly to 95 all out - Craig Ervine top scoring on 34 and five players finishing on nought.

Ahmadi smashed six fours and two sixes and was part of 129-run second-wicket stand with Rahmat Shah (59), but the dismissal of the latter – when he sliced Sikandar Raza to long-off – sparked a middle-order collapse that saw six wickets drop for just 35 runs.

Rashid steadied the ship, though, putting on 43 from 29 from number nine while Ashraf's 21 also helped Afghanistan to a competitive total.

Zimbabwe completely unravelled in reply, only three players managing to reach double figures, with Ashraf (2-15) and Nabi (2-26) combining for the wickets of Brendan Taylor (27), Raza (1), Malcolm Waller (0) and Solomon Mire (0) before Ur Rahman accounted for Ervine.

Rashid then came in to sweep up the tail, as Zimbabwe's miserable series came to a poor end.