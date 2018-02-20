Rugby Union: Toulon president charged over Bastareaud comments

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has been charged with misconduct over bizarre comments made in the wake of Mathieu Bastareaud's punishment for allegedly using homophobic language.

France international Bastareaud was given a three-week ban after he was alleged to have directed a homophobic slur towards Benetton Treviso lock Sebastian Negri.

Between Bastareaud's charge and punishment, Boudjellal gave an interview in which he expressed concern about the "Mormon side of the EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] with the Welsh and Irish".

Boudjellal suggested that Bastareaud would be punished by people lacking in moral standards, prompting an investigation by the EPCR.

A statement confirmed a date for Boudjellal's hearing would be set, and read: "Mr Boudjellal was reported to have made comments to a media organisation which may have constituted breaches of the Disciplinary Rules and the Media Rules of the 2017/18 EPCR Participation Agreement."