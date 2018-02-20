Six Nations: Biggar, Halfpenny and Faletau all fit as Wales given clean bill of health

Wales have received a timely boost ahead of their Six Nations clash with Ireland after the whole squad, including Dan Biggar, Leigh Halfpenny and Taulupe Faletau, was passed fit.

Biggar, Halfpenny and Faletau all fit as Wales given clean bill of health

Fly-half Biggar has not played in the opening two rounds due to a shoulder injury, while back-rower Faletau (knee) has been absent since December.

Halfpenny was a late casualty for the narrow defeat to England last time out with a foot infection, but may now come back into contention.

Liam Williams (abdominal injury) featured for Saracens, while Hallam Amos (ankle) played for Scarlets in their latest domestic outings and are reportedly more likely to feature in Dublin on Saturday than Biggar and Faletau.

Speaking to Wales Rugby Union TV, forwards coach Robin McBryde said: "Everyone has been given the green light [to play].

"Obviously a few boys are happy they have scored at the weekend and have had some good wins.

"They are back with a spring in their steps and looking forward to Saturday.

"It is always good to have plenty to choose from. It gives a competitive edge to the squad.

"There will be a few tough calls on some individuals and we look forward to having that discussion later."