Why this Aussie speed skater was happy with 21st

He endured an unfavourable draw and some painful memories but Daniel Greig's four-year long journey to atone for his Sochi nightmare is complete.

The Australian speed skater finished 21st out of 36 competitors in the 500m in PyeongChang, lower than he had hoped and 0.81 seconds off the pace.

But his satisfaction has come from exorcising the demons of his Winter Olympic debut four years ago, when he fell in the opening seconds of his race in Sochi to place 39th.

"I've spent four years preparing to have it not play on my mind," Greig said.

"I'm just really happy that I could put down a decent race because now I know it's completely behind me."

The 26-year-old was drawn to race in the first pair on Monday, an less than ideal scenario for a skater on edge about his starts along with the added disadvantage of not having a benchmark.

But having bounded those hurdles, he can see the positives.

"In a lot of ways, mentally, that was an extremely tough race," Greig said.

"Opening pair is not what you want.

"There's a psychological thing because you don't know what the pace is for the day because that depends on things like the air pressure and ice conditions.

"Second of all, because of what happened last time I raced this event at the Olympics.

"I put down a fairly competitive time but it wasn't quite good enough to reach my goal. At the same time, it was my best rank in this event this season, so pretty happy with that."

Greig will complete his PyeongChang campaign when he competes in Friday's 1000m, his stronger event in which he has two top-15 World Cup finishes this year.

His 500m in PyeongChang has eclipsed his Sochi results but Greig believes he can set a new Olympic-best placing in his next race.

"There's no chance I can get drawn in the first pair of the 1000 now so I have a little bit of better luck there and we'll see what I can do," he said.

"I'm skating pretty well. Fingers crossed for a good competitor who's going to push me right to my limit."

