Kremlin say too early to comment on doping scandal

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday it was too early to comment on an investigation into suspected doping at the winter Olympics by a Russian sportsman.

Alexander Krushelnitsky, a bronze-medalist along with his wife in mixed-doubles curling, is suspected of having tested positive for meldonium.
Peskov said it would be wise to wait for the results of the final doping tests in his case before drawing any conclusions.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

