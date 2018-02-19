Athletics: Coleman demolishes 20-year-old 60m world record

World Championship silver medallist Christian Coleman is the new world-record holder over 60 metres after a stunning performance in the USATF Indoor Championships final on Sunday.

Coleman demolishes 20-year-old 60m world record

Coleman broke the tape at 6.34 seconds, shaving five hundredths off the record held for 20 years by Olympic champion and former 100m record holder Maurice Greene.

The 21-year-old had threatened to break the record when running 6.37 in his season-opening run, but the time was not ratified due to the lack of electronic blocks.

However, Coleman looks well set to claim the record this time around, with the IAAF and USA Track and Field revelling in the blistering performance.