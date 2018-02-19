Phil Mickelson hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the 2013 British Open, but he's been consistently knocking at the door this year.

Phil Mickelson ready for Masters after third straight top-6 finish

After finishing tied for sixth at this week's Genesis Open, Mickelson completed his third straight top-6 finish. Nearing top form, Mickelson is ready to take on Augusta National in April.

“My game’s on the upswing,” Mickelson said, via golfchannel.com. “I’m playing well enough to compete week in and week out now, and now it’s just a matter of a shot here or there, the difference between winning and not, as opposed to kind of finding my game. I’m not searching anymore.

While Mickelson is pleased with his recent performances, he'd like to hold a trophy before journeying to Augusta National,

"I think it will be important for me, if I want to go into Augusta with the expectation of winning again, that I win before then,” Mickelson said. “If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. But I think that that would be a big thing for momentum, because you need to perform under the gun, in the clutch, and play well enough to win a tournament before you expect to win a major.”

Augusta National has undergone a series of changes in recent years in order to keep up with the ever-changing technology allowing players to hit golf balls further than ever. The most recent change being proposed is lengthening the par-4 fifth hole.

Some players are against the proposed change to No. 5, but Mickelson is all for it.

“I’m a big fan of making the hard holes harder and the easy holes easier,” Mickelson said Sunday, via golfchannel.com. “So making No. 5 harder, which is perennially a difficult par, or should be one of the harder par-4s out there, I’m a big fan of. What I’m not a fan of is taking a hole like 7 and making it the second-toughest par on the golf course. I think that’s a mistake. I think making 5 more difficult is not.”