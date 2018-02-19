Salah sends stern warning to Liverpool’s opponents, vows to continue scoring

Mohamed Salah has sent a stern warning to Liverpool’s opponents saying he will not soft-pedal on his goalscoring form for his club.

The 25-year-old was on target in Wednesday’s Champions League 5-0 demolition of Porto to take his goal tally this season to 30 in all competitions.

And the forward has promised to continue with the rich vein of goalscoring form.

“It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool," Salah told club website.

“It's something huge, so I am very happy about it. But I have to carry on and keep looking forward to scoring many more goals.

"In my mind, I am always trying to improve and I'm doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.

"I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that's the most important thing - and 100 percent, there is still more to come."

The former Chelsea flop who teamed up with the Reds in the summer of 2017 is just one goal shy of Harry Kane who tops the Premier League goalscorers’ chart with 22 goals.

A chance to increase his tally in the top-flight will present itself when Liverpool play host to West Ham United on February 24.