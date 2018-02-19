Eden Hazard has responded to reports linking him with an exit from Chelsea, insisting he will make the decision over if and when he'll change clubs.

Hazard: Real Madrid & PSG? I'll change clubs when I want to

The 27-year-old winger has long been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, while Ligue 1 big-spenders PSG have also been mooted as a potential destination for the Belgian.

Goal reported in January that Manchester City would also be an interested party in signing Hazard, with the club ready to break the £100 million barrier.

Although Hazard insists he is happy with life at Chelsea, he suggested there could well be a time that he decides it's time to leave and seek a new challenge.

When asked about a potential move he told Telefoot: "In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too.

"Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am.

"I still have two year left on my contract. I feel very good over here.

"The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see."

Hazard has been one of the shining lights in a below-par season for the club, when compared to their title-winning exploits from the 2016-17 season.

The former Lille star has scored six goals in his last six games in all competitions, including two in a 3-0 win over West Brom last time out in the Premier League.

And Blues head coach Antonio Conte took the decision to rest Hazard in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup on Friday, with Chelsea facing Barcelona in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash.