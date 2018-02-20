Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Kroos top target

Man Utd make Kroos top target

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wants Kane at Madrid

Manchester United have identified Real Madrid's Toni Kroos as their top target for the summer transfer window, reports The Independent .

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he will be in the market for a new midfielder, as Michael Carrick prepares to head into retirement.

Kroos is considered to be the ideal candidate to fill that role, with the World Cup winner having been a long-standing target for those at Old Trafford.

Reds to reward Mane

Liverpool are ready to put improved terms to Sadio Mane, according to the Liverpool Echo.

His current deal is already set to run until 2021, but the Reds are prepared to discuss a new deal after seeing the Senegalese star become a key figure alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Asensio has English offers

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all put offers to Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, reports Diario Gol .

The 22-year-old has sparked transfer talk as he struggles for regular starts amid fierce competition at Santiago Bernabeu.

Malcom move expected

Arsenal and Tottenham have seen the transfer path cleared in their ongoing pursuit of Malcom, with Bordeaux boss Gustavo Poyet confirming that the Brazilian is likely to leave in the near future.

The highly-rated 20-year-old became a much sought-after asset during the winter transfer window, with two north London rivals marking him out as a top target.

Find out what his current boss has had to say on his future here.

Sandro shrugs off transfer talk

Alex Sandro claims to have ignored links to Chelsea and Manchester United, with Juventus having fended off the regular rounds of transfer talk.

Interest from the Blues first emerged in the summer of 2017, with Antonio Conte reported to be in the market for a new left-back, while the Red Devils were reported to have joined the chase by January.

The Brazilian full-back has addressed the rumours.

Lewandowski ignoring Real rumours

Robert Lewandowski has reiterated his full commitment to Bayern Munich as he continues to ignore links to Real Madrid.

The prolific Poland international is among those who continue to be mentioned as possible additions during a summer overhaul at Santiago Bernabeu.

Read the full story on Goal.

Ronaldo wants Kane at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his blessing to Real Madrid to make a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, reports Don Balon .

Karim Benzema looks set to leave the club this summer, and Ronaldo sees the Spurs striker as the perfect replacement.

Neymar to stay with PSG

Neymar has made a decision on his future and will stay with PSG even if the club are eliminated from the Champions League, according to Telefoot .

The Brazilian has been rumoured to be on the move to Madrid in the summer, but has decided that his future rests with the French club for the long term.

Barca looking at part-swap for Griezmann

Barcelona are hoping to reduce the money spent on Antoine Griezmann by offering a player in part-exchange, according to Don Balon .

The Spanish giants are worried about FFP regulations, and paying the €100m release clause for the French striker, on top of the amount spent for Philippe Coutinho, could leave the club in trouble.

Barca would like to buy down the release clause by sending a player the other way, with Ousmane Dembele, Andre Gomes and Gerard Deulofeu among the candidates.

Ancelotti not interested in PSG

Carlos Ancelotti is not interested in taking over as PSG manager and has his heart set on a return to the Premier League, according to the Mirror .

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss would be interested in a return to the Blues, but is keen on taking over for Arsenal after Arsene Wenger leaves the club.

Roma eye Alisson replacement

Roma are looking at Swedish goalkeeper Marko Johansson as a possible replacement for Alisson in the summer, reports Gianluca Di Marzio .

Brazilian Alisson has been linked to some of the top clubs in Europe and is expected to hold talks with the Serie A side this summer over his future.

Pardew given two games

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has been given two games to save his job by club owner Guochuan Lai, reports The Sun .

Poor results have piled up and the club was also hit with Gareth Barry, Jonny Evans, Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore being involved in an alleged theft of a taxi in Barcelona.

The club's owner was furious with "taxi-gate" and has now given the manager just two matches to save his job.

Leicester eye Benfica double swoop

Leicester City are monitoring Benfica stars Andre Almeida and Rafa Silva, according to Record and O Jogo (via the Leicester Mercury ).

Both defender Almeida and winger Silva were linked with moves to the Foxes in the winter window, and the Lisbon outlets report that scouts from the Premier League side returned to have another look at the duo.

Madrid prepare massive De Bruyne bid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to smash the club transfer record with a €200 million offer for Kevin De Bruyne, claims Don Balon .

The Manchester City midfielder has been in sparkling form this season, spearheading the club's march to the Premier League summit.

And while Madrid do not lack for talent in the engine room, Perez is desperate to see one of the world's best midfielders pull on the Blancos shirt and is willing to pay big money for the privilege.

Colorado Rapids want Wolves striker

The Colorado Rapids are looking to bring in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Joe Mason, reports the Birmingham Mail .

The Rapids landed Jack Price from Wolverhampton in January and, with MLS' window still open, are now hoping to move for the 26-year-old.

Madrid to offer £100m plus Bale for Hazard

Real Madrid are set to offer £100m plus Gareth Bale to Chelsea in an attempt to land Eden Hazard, reports the Express

The Spanish giants have made the Belgian their top target for the summer, and the 27-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the Blues.

And Los Blancos are now willing to part with former Tottenham star Bale and a massive amount of cash in order to get a deal done.

Inter & AC Milan want Balotelli back

Inter and AC Milan are looking to lure Mario Balotelli back to San Siro from Nice this summer, The Sun reports.

The striker has been impressive again this season, netting twice on Thursday as they Nice 3-2 to Lokomotiv Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie — taking his tally to 21 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Italian's time in Ligue 1 has not been all smooth, as was shown last week when he was given a yellow card for complaining to the referee about racist abuse coming from the crowd .

Balotelli has been linked with a return to Italy already, with Juventus said to be looking for a way to sign him, but he could opt for a more familiar club, with both Milan clubs interested.