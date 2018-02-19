Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid's thrilling Betis comeback

Marco Asensio believes Zinedine Zidane's team talk at half-time of a La Liga thriller at Real Betis was key to Real Madrid's comeback in a 5-3 victory.

Asensio gave Madrid an early lead but, inspired by veteran winger Joaquin, Betis struck twice in four minutes to take a 2-1 advantage into the break.

But Madrid, on the back of a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, roared back with three goals in a 15-minute salvo after the break to take control.

Sergio Ramos headed home the leveller before Asensio and Cristiano Ronaldo struck, with Karim Benzema wrapping up the win in stoppage time after Sergio Leon hit a third for Betis.

It was a breathless encounter but Asensio believes the adjustments made by Zidane during the interval were key to Madrid's victory.

"We took advantage of the break to talk in the dressing room and correct some things," said Asensio, whose second strike was Madrid's 6,000th goal in LaLiga history.

"The changes have been seen, we have countered the spaces and we have regained control of the match.

"In the last few matches, I think there has been an improvement, sincerely.

"I think we have entered into a good dynamic that makes us optimistic about what is still to come."

Zidane opted not to go into detail about what he told Madrid's players at the break.

"Things stay in the dressing-room," Zidane said. "But it's true I spoke with them, to explain some things, and we did much better in the second half.

"But they also wanted to do more. They knew that at the end of first half we were not too good, and we had to change. And we did change."