Real Madrid first to reach La Liga milestone with 6000th goal

Real Madrid scored their 6000th La Liga goal in Sunday's clash with Real Betis, making them the first club to hit that mark in the Spanish top flight.

Madrid's third strike of the night — the second from Marco Asensio — pushed Los Blancos up to 6000, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema adding late goals as they stormed from behind to take a 5-3 win over Betis.

Only five other teams in Europe's top five leagues have managed to reach that mark in league play, with all of them in the English top flight.

Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United have reached 6000 league goals, with the Toffees on the verge of becoming the first club to 7000 goals in the top flight.

While Asensio's double will take the headlines for Madrid, the club also got the welcome sight of another headed goal from Sergio Ramos.

Oh his 53 goals in La Liga, the defender has used his head to score 35 times.

Despite the win, Madrid still sit in fourth place, 17 points back of leaders Barcelona.

The club also took a blow on the day, with defender Marcelo forced off after just 30 minutes with an injury.



Madrid get the chance to close the gap on Barcelona a bit more with a mid-week match against Leganes before hosting Alaves next weekend.