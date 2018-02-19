Mauricio Pochettino was not surprised by the "magic" of the FA Cup once again following Tottenham after they were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Rochdale in Sunday's fifth-round tie.

FA Cup 'magic' no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller

Ian Henderson put League One's bottom side ahead before half-time but a Lucas Moura strike and an 88th-minute penalty from Harry Kane looked to have ensured progression into the quarter-finals for Spurs.

But Rochdale refused to give in and secured a richly deserved replay at Wembley as Steven Davies swept into the bottom-right corner in the third minute of stoppage time.

It will be Tottenham's second successive replay after they had to settle for a draw in their fourth-round tie with League Two Newport County, who they defeated 2-0 at the second time of asking.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Pochettino said: "The FA Cup is magic. We have another opportunity at Wembley, the same situation like before.

"I was not surprised. This competition is completely different. Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in the league 5-0.

"The motivation is always massive. It's not easy to play this type of game. Of course we wanted to win but we have the possibility to win.

"We have all the squad fit and it will be another game to provide players with the chance to compete on Wembley and we have the possibility to reach the quarter finals."

Asked if he thought Kane's goal would be decisive, Pochettino replied: "No - I was so calm on the bench because I know very well what happens if you believe the tie is over.

"That happens. We concede two clear chances, one was nearly and one was a goal."