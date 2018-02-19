Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win

News

A place in Borussia Dortmund history followed for Peter Stoger after Sunday's 1-0 triumph at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Roman Burki excelled in goal for Dortmund after Marco Reus' stunning effort to secure a win that took BVB back into second place in the Bundesliga.

It means Stoger has gone eight league games unbeaten since replacing Peter Bosz as Dortmund coach in December.



Among the defeated clubs, only one currently holds a top-half spot in the Bundesliga - ninth-place Hoffenheim - but Stoger's efforts have returned the Westphalia giants to Champions League contention after Bosz's reign ended in a miserable run of eight successive winless Bundesliga contests.

