A place in Borussia Dortmund history followed for Peter Stoger after Sunday's 1-0 triumph at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win

Roman Burki excelled in goal for Dortmund after Marco Reus' stunning effort to secure a win that took BVB back into second place in the Bundesliga.

It means Stoger has gone eight league games unbeaten since replacing Peter Bosz as Dortmund coach in December.



8 - Peter #Stöger is the 1st @BVB manager to remain undefeated in his first 8 #Bundesliga games (5 wins, 3 draws). Record. #BMGBVB

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 18, 2018



MORE:

The resurrection of Gundogan: Man City man back to his brilliant Borussia Dortmund best



Among the defeated clubs, only one currently holds a top-half spot in the Bundesliga - ninth-place Hoffenheim - but Stoger's efforts have returned the Westphalia giants to Champions League contention after Bosz's reign ended in a miserable run of eight successive winless Bundesliga contests.