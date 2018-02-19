Coleman breaks world 60m sprint record

World championship silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the world record in the 60 metres with a run of 6.34 seconds at the US indoor national championships.

Fellow American Maurice Greene had held the record of 6.39sec for 20 years.

"It feels like a blur," the 21-year-old, who won the 100m silver medal last year at London 2017, said.

Coleman will lead the American team to next month's IAAF world indoor championships in Birmingham, England.

The performance at high altitude in Albuquerque was particularly pleasing for Coleman after he had bettered Greene's world record time with a run of 6.37sec last month in South Carolina, but was not ratified for technical reasons.

"I wanted to go get it," Coleman said after the race.

"I put a lot of work in my start and transition. It's all paying off."