2018 Daytona 500 results: Austin Dillon takes No. 3 back to victory lane with overtime win

Twenty years after Dale Earnhardt Sr. won the Daytona 500, the No. 3 car is back in victory lane thanks to Austin Dillon.

A spin by rookie William Byron brought out the caution late in the Great American Race, setting up the first of two restarts with seven laps remaining. With just two laps remaining a 12-car pile-up forced overtime, leaving just six lead-lap cars without damage.

Aric Almirola led entering Turn 3 but was turned, allowing Dillon to take advantage for his second career win.

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. finished second followed Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher.

Danica Patrick ended her NASCAR career with an 35th-place finish after getting caught up in a hard crash along with Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, race-favorite Brad Keselowski and others with 19 laps remaining in Stage 2. Patrick, who announced her retirement at the end of last season, will drive in May's Indianapolis 500 for her final motorsports race.

Also crashing out of the race was veteran driver Jimmie Johnson. Entering his 17th full-time season, Johnson will have to wait until next Sunday's race at Atlanta to embark on his trek to overtake Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty with an eighth title. Johnson was one of seven drivers caught up in a wreck on the final lap of the first stage. He finished 38th.

2018 Daytona 500 results

Austin Dillon Bubba Wallace Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Chris Buescher Paul Menard Ryan Blaney Ryan Newman

Michael McDowell Stage 1 winner: Kurt Busch

AJ Allmendinger Aric Almirola Justin Marks Trevor Bayne David Gilliland Clint Bowyer Jamie McMurray Alex Bowman Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Gray Gaulding Jeffrey Earnhardt Mark Thompson William Byron D.J. Kennington Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Matt DiBenedetto Brendan Gaughan Ricky Stenhouse Jr. David Ragan Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Kasey Kahne Danica Patrick Erik Jones Daniel Suarez Jimmie Johnson Ty Dillon Corey LaJoie



Stage 2 winner: Blaney