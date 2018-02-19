Tennis: Anderson ends barren spell with New York Open triumph

Kevin Anderson ended his long wait for a title by coming from a set down to beat Sam Querrey in the inaugural New York Open final.

Anderson ends barren spell with New York Open triumph

Anderson had failed to win an ATP World Tour tournament since his Winston-Salem triumph in 2015, but the big-serving top seed defeated Querrey 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1) in Long Island on Sunday.

The South African was a surprise US Open finalist last year, losing to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows, and will have more fond memories of the Big Apple after bettering Querrey in his homeland.

Anderson blasted 16 aces and bossed the decisive tie-break to take the honours at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, where both players broke three times in a battle of the heavy-hitters.

Second seed Querrey lost the first two games of the match, but got into his stride and broke back twice to take the opening set.

Anderson was undeterred by that setback, marching into a 5-0 lead in the second and setting up a decider after Querrey saved four set points before eventually being pegged back.

It took a breaker to separate the two after they could only force three break-point opportunities in the final set and it was Anderson who was clenching his fist at the end following a ferocious cross-court winner from beyond the baseline.