Wichita State held on Sunday to end Cincinnati's 39-game home win streak with a 76-72 victory.

Three takeaways from Wichita State's win over Cincinnati

The Shockers (21-5) never trailed in the second half while handing Cincinnati its second straight loss. The Bearcats entered the game with the nation's second longest home winning streak, but the Shockers outscored them in both halves.



Here are three takeaways from Wichita State's win:

1. Landry Shamet is underrated — Wichita State's point guard missed most of the offseason with an injury, but the 6-4 playmaker turned in one of his best games of the season Sunday by scoring 19 points with five assists and four rebounds against Cincinnati's stifling defense.

Shamet is sneaky fast with the ball, an efficient shooter, and a long defender. Though he doesn't get the same level of national attention as some of the Power 5 conference floor generals, he's more than capable of leading the Shockers on a deep NCAA Tournament run.

2. Shockers have immense depth — Eight players on Wichita State scored at least five points Sunday, and all eight are capable of leading the team in scoring on any given night. Sophomore Austin Reaves entered the starting lineup and scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He's been a consistent threat from beyond the arc.

Wichita State also has an abundance of frontcourt talent. Big Shaquille Morris scored 13 points, and the Shockers have a strong four-man frontcourt rotation that helps keep everyone fresh. Conner Frankamp could be the team's X-factor. He scored just six points Sunday, but he's played some big games throughout his career and can get hot in a hurry.

3. The Bearcats struggle in half-court sets — During the Mick Cronin era, Cincinnati has been known as a tough, physical team willing to win games in an ugly fashion. While this team has more offensive talent than years previous, it still finds scoring in the halfcourt difficult.

Junior Cane Broome came off the bench to score 16 points Sunday, but the Sacred Heart transfer hasn't always played well this season. The Bearcats lack a true, consistent point guard, which leads to some scrambling on the offensive end. Jarron Cumberland (18) and Jacob Evans (16) had nice offensive games, but shot just 4 of 14 from 3-point range. The Bearcats need to gain more consistency on offense, otherwise they face another early NCAA Tournament exit.