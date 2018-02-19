Bubba Watson outlasted a packed leaderboard Sunday at Riviera Country Club to hoist his third Genesis Open trophy.

Genesis Open: Bubba Watson completes comeback with third win at Riviera

After falling outside the top 100 in the world rankings last year, Watson returned to form with his first win since this tournament in 2016. Watson shot a 2-under 69 Sunday to win by two strokes at 12 under.

Watson birdied three of his last eight holes to gain an edge after slipping into a tie for the lead heading into the back nine. He entered 2017 ranked ninth in the world, but was just 117th heading into the week.

Kevin Na and Tony Finau finished tied for second at 10 under. Both players shot final-round 2-under 69s. Finau now has three top-6 finishes already this season, including two runners-up finishes.

Scott Stallings and Patrick Cantlay finished tied for fourth at 9 under. Cantlay was trying to win his second tournament of the season.

Phil Mickelson finished tied for sixth at 8 under with Cameron Smith and Adam Hadwin. Mickelson, who has not won sine 2013, has now recorded three straight top-10 finishes.

"My game is now sharp enough to win, sharp enough to get me in contention week in and week out," Mickelson said after his final round.

Tiger Woods grabbed the headlines to start the week, but the 14-time major champion missed the cut. He will play next week at the Honda Classic in Florida.