Anderson beats Querrey in New York Open final

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - South African Kevin Anderson dominated a third-set tiebreak to win the New York Open with a 4-6 6-3 7-6(1) victory over American Sam Querrey on Sunday.

Anderson collected his fourth career title, his first as a top seed, and is expected to improve to ninth in the world rankings on Monday.
After a third set that went to serve, Anderson unleashed his 16th ace in the second point of the tiebreak and never looked back before he achieved victory with a crosscourt winner.



(Reporting by Andrew Both in Adelaide, South Australia; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

