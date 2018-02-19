One athlete from Russia has failed a drug test, the Russian delegation announced Sunday.

Winter Olympics 2018: Russian athlete's bronze medal in jeopardy after failed drug test

The athlete was identified in a report from The New York Times as Russian curler Alexander Krushelnytsky, who won a bronze medal with his wife (Anastasia Bryzgalova) in mixed doubles curling.

Krushelnytsky's medal is in jeopardy after traces of meldonium, which is a banned substance that increases blood flow, was found in his urine sample. A second test will be conducted to confirm the failed doping test, according to a statement from the organization representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The International Olympic Committee is aware of the situation.

"Doping testing and sanctioning at the Pyeongchang 2018 is independent from the IOC. Therefore, the IOC cannot communicate on individual cases while the procedure is still ongoing," the IOC said in a statement. "However, we take note of the statement by a spokesperson of the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) delegation."

The name "Olympic Athletes from Russia" was given as a designation to more than 160 Russian athletes who were cleared to compete at the Games under that name and in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.

The Russians faced sanctions from the IOC heading into the Pyeongchang Olympics as a result of doping at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

According to ESPN, "athletes from the country had to undergo IOC vetting including an examination of their drug-testing history before being invited to the Olympics. Dozens were rejected."

Russia's national Olympic committee was suspended by the IOC, and the country was hopeful it could be reinstated for the closing ceremony if the delegation followed IOC rules, which included anti-doping regulations.

The only other athlete who has failed a drug test in Pyeongchang so far is Japanese short-track speedskater Kai Saito, who tested positive for a banned diuretic and was removed from competition as his case is ongoing.