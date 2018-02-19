Craig Overton has replaced Liam Plunkett in the England one-day international squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Overton replaces injured Plunkett for Blacks Caps ODI series

Plunkett suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring tear in a tri-series defeat to the Black Caps in Wellington on Tuesday.

The paceman will miss the five-match ODI series against the same opponents and seamer Overton has been drafted in.

Overton made his Test debut during the Ashes series defeat in Australia, but fractured his rib at the WACA in December.

The 23-year-old has recovered from that setback and could make his ODI bow in a five-match series which starts in Hamilton next Sunday.