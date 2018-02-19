News

Andy Kennedy immediately steps down as Ole Miss head coach

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Andy Kennedy has changed his plans, and will now step down as Ole Miss head basketball coach, effective immediately.



Kennedy announced last Monday that he would resign at the end of the season, but changed his mind Sunday because he felt as though his "continued presence as head coach" was "proving detrimental to the players finishing the season".

The Rebels have gone 0-2 since Kennedy's announcement, losing to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

"Andy and I spoke this morning, and I fully support his decision to step away today," athletic director Ross Bjork said, via ESPN.com. "While we had hoped to relieve some pressure with last week's announcement, it simply did not work out that way. Our student-athletes are the most important aspect of our athletics program, and we must always put them in the best position for success, no matter what. Coach Kennedy will always be remembered as an Ole Miss Rebel, and we wish him the best."

Kennedy led Ole Miss to two NCAA tournament appearances while posting nine 20-win seasons. He finished his career there as the Rebels' winningest coach.

