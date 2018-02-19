La Liga: Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro

Kevin Gameiro says Atletico Madrid will not stop in their pursuit of LaLiga leaders Barcelona after he inspired Diego Simeone's men to a 2-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro

Atletico struggled to break down a stubborn Athletic at the Wanda Metropolitano before Simeone turned to Gameiro as his second substitute, taking off Koke and reconfiguring his side's attack.

Gameiro subsequently repaid his boss with a goal and an assist, scoring from a pass from fellow French forward Antoine Griezmann before setting up Diego Costa to wrap up the points.

READ MORE: La Liga: Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0 - Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash

READ MORE: Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi

READ MORE: Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta

The 30-year-old has a knack for providing game-changing moments on February 18, having hit a five-minute hat-trick in a 4-1 rout of Sporting Gijon on the same date a year ago.

Atletico have now won five straight games in all competitions, with Gameiro on target in a 4-1 defeat of Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday.

And with Atleti cutting Barca's cushion back down to seven points with 14 fixtures still to play and a trip to Camp Nou coming next month, Gameiro insists the title race is alive.

"It's a good day for us, we've won and we're still strong," he told beIN SPORTS. "We must continue like this.

"We will not stop, we know that we are playing well in this moment and we have to enjoy it."

Simeone had called for Atletico's fans to show more support for Griezmann, who gestured silence to them by putting a finger to his lips late in a 1-0 win over Valencia earlier in the month.

Gameiro backed his compatriot, who was influential in the Copenhagen victory by scoring a brace to give Atleti a foot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

"It's good for him and the team," Gameiro added. "The team is with him because he is a magnificent player."