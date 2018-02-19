Steven Davies hailed a "special" moment after his 93rd-minute goal fired Rochdale to a memorable 2-2 draw with Premier League Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid's dream

Keith Hill's side are bottom of League One, but delivered a first-class performance on their re-laid Spotland pitch that merited the Wembley trip that will accompany their replay.

Spurs looked to have escaped with a win when Harry Kane buried an 88th-minute penalty after Lucas Moura scored on his full debut to cancel out Rochdale captain Ian Henderson's opener.

But journeyman striker Davies produced a calm finish with time running out to sprinkle some famous FA Cup magic on the fifth round.

Davies told BBC Sport: "I've been out injured for seven weeks and I've found it very tough to get back into the team. Today Calvin [Andrew] missed out and he's been brilliant.

"I've done my job and finished it.

"When you look at it, you look at this day and how special it is. I think you look around, it was written wasn't it?

"I thought we did enough to win it. They bring the big fellas on and you're hanging in there but we've got great team spirit and we'll never give up."

On the upcoming trip to Wembley, Davies added: "It's every kid's dream and we're going to be lucky enough to go there and hopefully put a good performance in and do ourselves proud."

Before the late carnage, Dale captain Henderson looked like playing the hero role after a brilliantly taken effort on the brink of half-time.

No player has scored more than Henderson's six FA Cup goals this season and the former Norwich striker thought the third-tier side were well worth their famous result.

He said: "To get a draw against a Premier League club, you can hear the fans now what it means to them, the players, the management staff, the board of directors...We cannot wait to go to Wembley to play them.

"I knew we'd always have an opportunity, there's always a chance when the ball comes into the box, especially with Steveo on, he's an unbelievable finisher. We deserved that today.

"I've always dreamed of playing at Wembley and now I can say that I've played there... well hopefully if I'm fit and picked!"