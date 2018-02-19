Rugby Pro14: Banks boot pays dividends for Treviso

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Benetton Treviso set a new club record of five consecutive Pro14 victories with a 18-15 triumph over Dragons on Sunday.

The Italian side beat Scarlets last weekend and further boosted their bid for a play-off spot with a hard-fought success at Rodney Parade.

It all started so well for Dragons, without a win in the competition since September, as Jared Rosser dotted down in the corner and Liam Belcher scored a second try only seven minutes in after a strong scrum from the Welsh side.

Treviso hit back with scores from Alberto Sgarbi and Monty Ioane, but Belcher completed a double late in the first half to put the region 15-12 up at the break.

But Marty Banks proved to be the match-winner in the second half, landing two penalties to maintain Treviso's winning run and put them eight points behind third-placed Edinburgh in Conference B.

