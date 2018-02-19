Steve Davies scored a famous FA Cup goal as Rochdale earned a richly deserved Wembley replay by snatching a 2-2 fifth-round draw with Tottenham.

Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic

Spurs substitute Harry Kane looked to have averted an upset with a penalty two minutes from the end, but Davies – who also came off the bench - popped up in stoppage time to preserve a magical cup run for League One's bottom side.

Mauricio Pochettino named an entirely different XI to the one that fought back from two goals down to draw at Juventus in midweek, but his team still contained 10 senior internationals.

Regardless, an evident lack of understanding between Spurs players plagued them and Rochdale made the most of the £500,000 relaid pitch to score a brilliantly worked opener through Ian Henderson - the Dale captain scoring his sixth FA Cup goal of the season, and no player has more.

By virtue of three appearances as a young player at Norwich, Henderson was the hosts' only starter with Premier League experience, but 22-year-old Callum Camps also delivered a midfield performance that could attract attention from scouts further up the pyramid.

Dale's composure and tenacity looked to have been outdone by greater top-flight nous in the second half as Lucas Moura capped his full Spurs debut with a well-taken goal, before Dele Alli was fouled in the box and Kane stepped up to smash home and quieten the ground at which he made his senior bow seven years ago.

But Spotland was rocking three minutes into stoppage time when Davies calmly found the corner to send Keith Hill's men to Wembley.