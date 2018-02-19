Super League: Rieder stretchered off as Wasps extend Chiefs' slump

Wasps edged an arm wrestle with Exeter Chiefs to beat the reigning Premiership champions 13-7 at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Rieder stretchered off as Wasps extend Chiefs' slump

Marcus Watson's converted try and two Jimmy Gopperth penalties were enough for Dai Young's side to inflict Exeter's third league defeat in succession.

Saracens had already deposed the Chiefs, beating Sale Sharks 13-3 away from home on Friday to claim top spot.

And Wasps' win saw them close the gap on the second-placed title-holders to four points, although it may have come at a cost, Alex Rieder having suffered a potentially serious knee injury in the second half.

The home team benefitted from some good fortune to open the scoring in the 14th minute in Coventry, the match officials failing to spot a knock-on from Guy Thompson during a scrum, allowing Watson to cross in the corner.

Danny Cipriani converted and Exeter's problems were compounded when Jonny Hill was shown a yellow card for a tip tackle on Willie le Roux during the build-up to the try.

A Gopperth three-pointer extended Wasps' lead early in the second half when the Chiefs were caught offside.

And there was a lengthy delay as replacement Rieder, who had only just returned to fitness from a dislocated shoulder, was taken from the field on a stretcher after appearing to hyperextend his knee.

Wasps then lost Ashley Johnson to the sin bin for a high tackle and Exeter pounced, Luke Cowan-Dickie powering over from a penalty on the five-metre line and Gareth Steenson adding the extras to make it 10-7.

Gopperth settled the hosts' nerves, though, kicking a penalty in the 77th minute to seal the victory after the Chiefs accidentally kicked the ball away in a ruck.