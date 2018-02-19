Gus Kenworthy shared a kiss with his boyfriend, actor Matt Wilkas, as he prepared for his slopestyle qualifying run on Sunday morning in Pyeongchang.



Olympian Gus Kenworthy kisses boyfriend Matt Wilkas on live TV .@guskenworthy just kissed his boyfriend on live TV. An #Olympics first? pic.twitter.com/l3kv9TjG64

— Peter Staley (@peterstaley) February 18, 2018



"It was the tiniest kiss in the world. I could've made out with him had I known," Wilkas said to reporters. "I think it's positive, I think it's great exposure, a great thing for our community, but I also partly think, 'what's the big deal?'"

The moment was shared by NBC's broadcast during its Olympic coverage throughout the United States.

“That’s something that I wanted at the last Olympics – to share a kiss with my boyfriend at the bottom – and it was something that I was too scared to do for myself,” said Kenworthy, who announced he was gay in an ESPN story in 2015. “And so to be able to do that, to give him a kiss, to have that affection broadcasted for the world is incredible.

“I think that’s the only way to really change perceptions, break down homophobia, break down barriers is through representation. And that’s definitely not something I had as a kid. I definitely didn’t see a gay athlete at the Olympics kissing their boyfriend. And I think if I had, it would’ve made it a lot easier for me.”