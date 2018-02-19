Miguel Sano said Sunday that he's "just waiting to see what happens" regarding an MLB investigation into an alleged assault incident.

Twins 3B Miguel Sano arrives in spring training with MLB assault investigation unresolved

Betsy Bissen, a photographer for the Twins' website Twins Daily, alleged in December that Sano assaulted her after an autograph show in 2015.

“No, I haven’t heard anything. We’re just going with the investigation right now and I have no comments right now," Sano said through an interpreter (via ESPN).

After Bissen posted her account of the incident on Dec. 28, saying, "No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me," Sano vehemently denied the allegations.

"I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened," Sano said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society."

Sano could face a suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy. Sano said he hasn't been interviewed by anyone from Major League Baseball yet, and he doesn't know when the investigation will be resolved.

“I have no comments right now and I’m just waiting to see what happens," he said.