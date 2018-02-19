Cycling: Froome disappoints in time trial as Wellens wins Ruta del Sol

Chris Froome finished a disappointing 11th in the final-stage time trial as Tim Wellens wrapped up overall victory in the Ruta del Sol.

Froome disappoints in time trial as Wellens wins Ruta del Sol

Froome had been expected to challenge for the stage victory on Sunday, having all but written off his chances of an overall win earlier in the week.

However, the four-time Tour de France winner, who had vowed to "empty the tank", was 27 seconds slower than Team Sky colleague David de la Cruz - the victor in the fifth and final stage.

The result left Froome 10th overall on his comeback, competing for the first time since he returned an adverse analytical finding at last year's Vuelta a Espana. Froome denies any wrongdoing.

Lotto Soudal rider Wellens did enough on the time trial to end the race eight seconds clear of Sky's Wout Poels, who went sixth-quickest on Sunday.

Marc Soler of Movistar completed the the top three in the general classification, a further 19 seconds back.