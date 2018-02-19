Winter Olympics - IOC aware of reported failed drugs test from Russian athlete

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has acknowledged a report that a Russian athlete failed a drugs test during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

A spokesman for Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) on Sunday confirmed that an unnamed competitor has been suspected of a doping rules violation in response to reports in the Russian media.

The IOC said it is keeping tabs on the situation, but could not give specific details on the case.

"Doping test and sanctioning at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeonchang 2018 is independent from the IOC." an IOC statement said.

"Therefore, the IOC cannot communicate on individual cases while the procedure is still ongoing. However, we take note of the statement by a spokesperson of the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) delegation."

The IOC said a strong pre-Games testing programme was conducted and there is also a thorough process in place during the Olympics, with the aim to protect clean athletes and identify those who might have used prohibited substances.

Should the case be confirmed, the organisation said it will "be considered by the OAR Implementation Group", which will report back to the IOC at the end of the Games.