Luiten claims Oman Open title

Joost Luiten emerged from the leading pack on Sunday to claim his sixth European Tour title at the inaugural Oman Open.

Luiten shared the lead with Julien Guerrier and Matthew Southgate at the end of day three but his four-under round was enough to edge victory by two shots from Chris Wood, the Dutchman finishing on 16 under.

Guerrier slipped to third with his worst round of the week, a 71 leaving him three shots off the lead, while Southgate finished the tournament a further four adrift after a three-over final round.

Seungsu Han, Jorge Campillo and Alexander Levy - the tournament's top-ranked player - all finished in a tie for fourth.

"This is why you play golf, to hold trophies," said Luiten. "It's been a great week.

"It's always tough to win out here, all these guys are so good and they keep putting pressure on you.

"Down the stretch I hit some nice shots, I made some nice putts and it was a nice battle with my friend Woody.

"I need to win another couple to get into the Ryder Cup team, but it's a great start to the year for me."