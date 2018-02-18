Winter Olympics - Yarnold 'banned' from making speech at Deas' wedding

Laura Deas has banned Lizzy Yarnold from making a speech at her wedding but insists the stress of her big day will not come close to matching the "rollercoaster" of the Olympic skeleton final.

Winter Olympics 2018: Yarnold 'banned' from making speech at Deas' wedding

Yarnold and Deas made history on Saturday as they claimed gold and bronze respectively to become the first pair of British athletes to stand on the same Winter Olympics podium.

Deas sat third after all but one athlete had completed their last run, with Janine Flock - who led the field after her third attempt - the only competitor left to post a final time.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics: Dizzy Lizzy strikes gold as GB claim double haul in women's skeleton

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Shiffrin philosophical over slalom failure

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Ledecka stuns the world, joy for GB despite more Christie agony

But the Austrian was well off the winning pace and ultimately failed to earn a spot on the podium, confirming Yarnold's defence of her title and the bronze medal for Deas.

The Welsh slider gets married in June, with Yarnold as her bridesmaid, and hopes the wedding will be a considerably less tense experience than her crowning moment, even if she is in the dark about plans for her hen do.

"I don't know anything about the hen do! That's going to be a surprise," she told Omnisport.

"But I think after what I went through yesterday, with the emotions, hopefully nothing can be more of a rollercoaster than that."

However, Yarnold is under strict orders not to make a speech during the forthcoming nuptials.

"Laura's said that I can't make a speech," said Yarnold. "She's banned me from making a speech.

"But the bridesmaids' dresses are gorgeous. I can't wait to help Laura on her special day. She will look amazing."