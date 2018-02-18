News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Aussie snowboarder toughing it out with ruptured ACL

Warren Barnsley
AAP /

Snowboarder Jessica Rich will know if the pain has been worth her while when she begins her delayed Winter Olympics campaign.

DDFP: 'N if L' What if the Cowboys had drafted Johnny Football?
2:54

DDFP: 'N if L' What if the Cowboys had drafted Johnny Football?
Matt Patricia: Lions are going to get all of what I am
2:06

Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia explains why he always has a pencil tucked above his ear
Commissioner Roger Goodell on national anthem: My focus is on using our 'platform'
1:10

Commissioner Roger Goodell on national anthem: My focus is on using our 'platform'
Roger Goodell's 2018 Annual League Meeting full press conference
28:18

Roger Goodell's 2018 Annual League Meeting full press conference
NFL Commissionaire Roger Goodell on helmet rule: We want to take the crown of the helmet out of the game'
3:57

NFL Commissionaire Roger Goodell on helmet rule: We want to take the head 'out of the game'
Judy Battista: Helmet rule in place to change the way game is played
1:38

Judy Battista: Helmet rule in place to change the way game is played
Denver Broncos acquire safety Su'a Cravens from Washington Redskins
1:43

Denver Broncos acquire safety Su'a Cravens from Washington Redskins
Kim Jones: 'Strongly suspect' New Orleans Saints will add young TE, despite signing Ben Watson
0:40

Kim Jones: 'Strongly suspect' New Orleans Saints will add young TE, despite signing Ben Watson
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's 2018 Annual League Meeting opening statement
4:26

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's 2018 Annual League Meeting opening statement
Kyle Brandt: Bears following Cubs' blueprint
1:52

Kyle Brandt: Bears following Cubs' blueprint
Alberto Riveron explains whether Philadelphia Eagles RB Corey Clement's SB LII catch would still be a touchdown under new rule
0:42

Alberto Riveron explains whether Philadelphia Eagles RB Corey Clement's SB LII catch would still be a touchdown under new rule
Ryan Pace breaks down Bears' offseason acquisitions
2:40

Ryan Pace breaks down Bears' offseason acquisitions
 

The Australian is putting off knee surgery to be in PyeongChang after rupturing her ACL in training last month.

Deemed at too great a risk for last week's slopestyle, the 27-year-old has been cleared to compete in big air qualification on Monday.

Rich has three World Cup top-10s in the discipline which will make its Olympic debut but she's tempered her expectations for her first Games.

"It is a significant injury that will require surgery once I have finished my event," she said.

"It has taken me a few tries at the (medical clearance) test but I've finally passed and have a lot of confidence in my knee.

Jessica Rich. Pic: Getty

"Obviously my goals have changed after my injury and I'm not as competitive as I would like to be due to all the time I have had off snow.

"My goal now is to land the tricks I do and just to enjoy being at the Olympics."

Without the injured gold and silver-winner Torah Bright, Australia's women's snowboard team is staring down the barrel of its first medal-less Games since 2006.

Russ Henshaw competed in the ski slopestyle on the back of knee troubles, which hindered his ability to race at his best in PyeongChang:

Also beginning his campaign on Monday is Australia's only long track speed skater Daniel Greig.

World No.39 Greig will contest the 500m, an event in which he fell in the opening seconds of his race in Sochi 2014 to place 39th.

His best World Cup result in the distance this season was a 20th placing in Germany last month.

Elsewhere, Australia's Lucas Mata and David Mari will wrap up their two-man bobsleigh campaign with the final two heats.

The country has endured an unsuccessful sliding campaign in PyeongChang, with Alex Ferlazzo (luge), John Farrow and Jaclyn Narracott (skeleton) failing to threaten the top 10.

Back To Top