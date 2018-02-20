MLB free agent news: Eric Hosmer agrees to 8-year deal with Padres

The Padres are accelerating their rebuild as they have agreed to terms with free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, the team announced Monday.

The eight-year, $144 million contract through the 2025 season includes an opt-out clause after the fifth season.

"We're truly excited to have Eric as part of the Padres organization," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "His resume speaks for itself. Eric has been a winner throughout his career, both as an integral part of a championship team and as a player who's earned a tremendous reputation on and off the field.

"We believe his leadership and passion for the game will be invaluable as we work towards our goal of a World Series championship."

The deal is in the richest contract in Padres history, surpassing the $83 million deal Wil Myers previously signed last season.

Hosmer is coming off of a career year in which he hit .318 with 25 home runs. In seven years with the Royals, Hosmer hit .284 with 127 home runs and 566 RBIs.

"Eric's decision to join our club represents a significant moment in Padres history," Padres chairman Ron Fowler and partner Peter Seidler said in a statement. "He has competed on baseball's biggest stages and has embraced each opportunity.

"The intangibles and experience that he brings to the table will be vital as we continue the development of our young club and strive to bring a championship to deserving Padres fans everywhere."