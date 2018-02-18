Anderson outlasts Nishikori to reach New York Open final

Top seed Kevin Anderson survived a semi-final showdown with Kei Nishikori 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-4) to earn a meeting with Sam Querrey in the New York Open decider.

Anderson needed three sets to see off Japanese star and fifth seed Nishikori at the inaugural tournament Saturday.

Runner-up at last year's US Open, Anderson benefited from his serve as he fired down 23 aces to Nishikori's five.

Anderson also won 79 per cent of his first serves, while breaking twice, having saved three of his own against Nishikori, who made his comeback to the ATP World Tour in New York.

Standing in the way of Anderson and a fourth ATP title is American second seed Querrey.

Querrey rallied to beat fourth seed Adrian Mannarino 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-3, reaching his first final since winning in Los Cabos, Mexico last year.

"It feels like I beat Rafael [Nadal] out there," Querrey said. "That guy's always been so tricky. I know it's my first time beating him and it feels good. I'm so happy to get through that and be in the final. I'm really excited."