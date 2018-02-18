Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Sunday, Feb. 18, in Pyeongchang

Team USA will be back on the ice during Sunday's coverage, and one event to watch is the women's hockey semifinal where the Americans will face Finland.
The U.S. won the first game against Finland 3-1 in Group A play with goals from Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Danielle Cameranesi.
Entering the 2018 Winter Games, the U.S. was a co-favorite to win the gold, along with Canada. The Americans fell to the Canadians 2-1 earlier in the week, but the winner of Sunday's game has a chance to make it to the gold-medal game.
The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).
Sunday, Feb. 18
—Freestyle skiing: Team USA's Jon Lillis, who won the 2017 World Championships, and Mac Bohonnon are one's to watch in the men's aerial finals (10:15 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).
—Speed skating: Women will compete in the 500m (11:15 a.m., NBCSN / 7 p.m. NBC).
—Biathlon: Men will compete in the 15km mass start (12:00 p.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).
—Cross-country skiing: Men will participate in the relay (1:00 p.m., NBCSN / 7 p.m., NBC).
—Figure skating: In the ice dance short program, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani represent one of three U.S. duos, and they are big contenders to podium (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).
—Women’s hockey: Team USA will compete in the semifinal against Finland. The winner of the game will determine one of the gold-medal finalists (Live starting at 11:10 p.m., NBCSN).