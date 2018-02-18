Team USA will be back on the ice during Sunday's coverage, and one event to watch is the women's hockey semifinal where the Americans will face Finland.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Sunday, Feb. 18, in Pyeongchang

The U.S. won the first game against Finland 3-1 in Group A play with goals from Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Danielle Cameranesi.

Entering the 2018 Winter Games, the U.S. was a co-favorite to win the gold, along with Canada. The Americans fell to the Canadians 2-1 earlier in the week, but the winner of Sunday's game has a chance to make it to the gold-medal game.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Sunday, Feb. 18

—Freestyle skiing: Team USA's Jon Lillis, who won the 2017 World Championships, and Mac Bohonnon are one's to watch in the men's aerial finals (10:15 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

—Speed skating: Women will compete in the 500m (11:15 a.m., NBCSN / 7 p.m. NBC).

—Biathlon: Men will compete in the 15km mass start (12:00 p.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

—Cross-country skiing: Men will participate in the relay (1:00 p.m., NBCSN / 7 p.m., NBC).

—Figure skating: In the ice dance short program, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani represent one of three U.S. duos, and they are big contenders to podium (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).

—Women’s hockey: Team USA will compete in the semifinal against Finland. The winner of the game will determine one of the gold-medal finalists (Live starting at 11:10 p.m., NBCSN).